DS Smith Packaging Hungary launches paper pallet production

MTI – Econews

DS Smith Packaging Hungary, a unit of London-based DS Smith, launched production of paper fiber pallets with a HUF 3 billion investment at its base in Füzesabony (NE Hungary) on Wednesday, state news agency MTI reported.

Photo: DS Smith

The trademark PaPillOn pallet, container and top deck were developed in large part at DS Smithʼs corrugated products base in Hungary, said Zsolt Fekete, managing director of DS Smith Packaging Hungary.

The development project, which lasted almost five years, was supported by close to HUF 749 million in European Union and state funding, Fekete added.

The base in Füzesabony now has capacity to turn out some 400,000 PaPillOn units a year. PaPillOn pallets are as strong as conventional ones, but are lighter, more environmentally friendly, and free of mould, Fekete noted.

DS Smith employs more than 700 people at seven production bases in Hungary and a headquarters in the capital.