Dreher marks 165 years with special packaging, calls for poster design

Bence Gaál

Dreher Breweries is celebrating the 165th anniversary of its foundation with limited edition packaging for Dreher Gold and the announcement of a tender for artists and designers to reinterpret the beer makerʼs classic advertising posters in a contemporary style.

Anton Dreher, who bought the Kőbánya Brewery in 1862, eight years after it was built, will receive the posthumous title of honorary citizen of Kőbánya, the brewery told the Budapest Business Journal. A stretch of Jászberényi út will be renamed in his honor.

The limited edition design for Dreher Gold launches today, in two varieties. One features an image of Anton Dreher himself, while the other depicts the brewery.

For the poster design contest, entrants will be asked to reimagine classic art deco or constructivist-modernist Dreher posters. Details will be posted on the contestʼs official site.

"At Dreher, it is a part of our tradition to popularize our products through the tools of art apart from quality, innovative brewing," said Fruzsina Négyesi, Dreherʼs brand manager for Hungarian brands. "The brandʼs posters from the past decades live on in many peopleʼs memories. We would like to ask the participants of the poster competition to reinterpret tradition, through their fresh approach, as our brewers do when creating beer."

In February, Dreher revealed changes to its beer recipes in the wake of stagnating sales in 2018. Even so, Dreher controlled 34.7% of the domestic market last year, making it Hungaryʼs biggest brewer.

After the transformation of its Dreher Classic into Dreher Gold, the brewery announced the introduction of a brand new Dreher Red Ale in March, as well as a new look for the companyʼs products.