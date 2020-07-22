Dreher and Mad Scientist announce new beer brand

Bence Gaál

Dreher Breweries joined forces with craft brewery Mad Scientist, creating a new brand called Kőbánya X, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new brand looks to combine the modern technologies large breweries have at their disposal with the fresh, experimental mindset of craft breweries.

The first Kőbánya X beer, Underground Lager, is set to hit the market this month. The brandʼs second beer, Catacombs Coffee Stout will be available for the public later this year. The former beer will be made at Dreherʼs brewery, while the latter one will be brewed at Mad Scientistʼs plant.

Dreher Breweries general manager Gábor Békefi says that the company established a partnership with Mad Scientist because it wanted to break free of the limitations imposed by methodical large-enterprise innovation processes.

"Mad Scientist is a Hungarian microbrewery that manages to attract the attention of beer fans worldwide on the lookout for specialties," he adds. "And the fact that both breweries have their roots in Kőbánya means that this will further contribute to the history of brewing beer in Kőbánya."

Tamás Szilágyi, the founder-owner of Mad Scientist says, "When Dreher reached out to us with the idea of making beer recipes together we immediately knew that this is our opportunity to introduce ourselves to a larger group of consumers instead of only reaching a smaller target audience in the Hungarian market.

He explains that both sides took part as equal partners in creating the beers and preparing the market introduction.

Kőbánya X Underground Lager features Spalt and Saphir hops and special light malt. The beer is fermented at a low temperature in a cellar before undergoing a long conditioning process. During the process, aroma hops are added to the beer several times, during hop boiling, and also following the modern cold fermentation process.

Kőbánya X Catacombs Coffee Stout is brewed with roasted and lightly roasted barley and oat malt. In addition, the recipe also includes oat flakes and specialty coffee.

Both beers will be available in a 0.33 l canned form.