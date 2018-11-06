Dreher adds Peroni Nastro Azzurro brand to palette

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Dreher Breweries is launching sales of the popular Italian beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro as part of a strategy to build up its portfolio of premium brands, the company told state news agency MTI.

(Photo by monticello/Shutterstock.com)

Dreher, which became a member of Japanʼs Asahi Group in spring 2017, wants to brew more premium and super-premium beers, as well as importing internationally known brands.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, which Dreher will import, is sold in more than 70 countries around the world.

Dreher sold 2.3 million hectolitres of beer in Hungary last year, giving it a 34.7% market share.