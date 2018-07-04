Doosan battery copper foil plant to create 200 jobs

MTI – Econews

South Korean company Doosan, a manufacturer of copper foil for batteries, plans to build a plant in the Tatabánya Industrial Park which will create 200 jobs, according to the cityʼs mayor. On Monday, state news wire MTI cited South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying that Doosan will start building the plant in December.

The plant is expected to start producing battery copper foil, a key component of electric vehicle batteries, in mid-2020, MTI reported.

The plant, set for completion in October 2019, will have annual production capacity of 50,000 tonnes of battery copper foil, enough for batteries for about 2.2 million electric vehicles. The plant will make Doosan the sole supplier of battery copper foil in Europe, according to MTI.

Doosan was cited as saying that it made the investment decision on the expectation that there will be a growing demand for battery copper foil on the continent.

In 2014, Doosan Corp. acquired a 100% stake in Circuit Foil Luxembourg, a maker of copper foil, MTI recalled.