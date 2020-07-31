Domestic new vehicle sales down 5.6% at AutoWallis in H1

Bence Gaál

Domestic new vehicle sales at AutoWallis fell by 5.6% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, while the groupʼs international sales grew by 15.6% y.o.y., according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The groupʼs International Distribution Business Unit sold 1,244 vehicles in H1 2020. AutoWallis argues that the performance can partially be attributed to the expanding markets and growing model portfolio – specifically the inclusion of the SsangYong brand and the Land Rover Defender.

The groupʼs Domestic Distribution Business Unit sold 1,547 vehicles in the first half of the year. Citing data by DataHouse the press release says that the 5.6% y.o.y. decrease in domestic sales is still better than the average 24.75% of the Hungarian market.

Regarding the first-half sales figures, Gábor Ormosy, CEO of AutoWallis pointed out that the below market average decrease could also be contributed to the prevailing presence of AutoWallis in the premium segment, which had performed favorably in most markets of the concerned region.

The number of service hours at AutoWallis decreased by 5.4% y.o.y. to 23,772, the fleet size calculated for car rentals decreased by 12% y.o.y. to 438, and the number of rental events decreased by 61.2% y.o.y. to 4,352.

The CEO of AutoWallis explained that although the adverse effects could be felt in the first half sales figures, the corporation’s performance was above the market average in all business units. The company expects that there will be no further restrictive measures of the same magnitude as last spring, resulting in customer activity gradually approaching normal levels.