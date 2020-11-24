Diligent announces new Center for Global Product Innovation in Budapest

Bence Gaál

U.S. company Diligent Corporation today announced that it is establishing its new Center for Global Product Innovation in Budapest, creating more than 300 tech jobs in the city, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The jobs will include product management, software engineering, quality assurance, security, research, infrastructure, and production operations.

Diligent’s investment in Budapest is supported by the Hungarian government through the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA).

The companyʼs modern governance solutions, which aim at streamlining the day-to-day work of board management, are used by some of the largest global corporations and most influential brands. Diligent is backed by Insight Partners, Clearlake Capital Group, and Blackstone Group.

"As we begin this new chapter for Diligent, we look forward to joining the ranks of successful, global, technology companies that count Budapest as a key operational hub. We are grateful to the Government of Hungary, the HIPA, and minister Szijjártó for their assistance," said Diligent CEO Brian Stafford. "Opening our new Center for Global Product Innovation will help facilitate Diligent’s efficient, scalable long term global product growth for our customers through greater collaboration between our product and technology teams."

Some of the key aspects behind Diligentʼs decision to build the center in Budapest are a very strong talent base, the great success record of multinational corporations, and a high quality of life including excellent healthcare, education systems, and employment standards, the press release notes.