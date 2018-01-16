Digi to launch Hungarian mobile services in June, after delay

BBJ

Telecommunication service provider Digi has set a new date for launching its mobile telephony services, from June 15. Digi has already delayed the starting date on several occasions, business daily Világgazdaság reported.

Digi Kft. has notified the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) that it will launch its national mobile telephony services on June 15, having previously planned to start on March 21.

Digi did not provide an explanation for the delay. According to Világgazdaság, one reason may be that the company did not reach an agreement with the other mobile operators about the roaming services necessary for national coverage. Digi may yet further extend the deadline for starting operations, it added.

The NMHH told Világgazdaság that Digi has been paying the fees for its mobile service frequency on time. The authority did not specify the amount.