Digi to expand 1 Gbps internet service

BBJ

Within two years, telecom service provider Digi will make available its superfast 1000 Mbps (1 Gigabit per second) internet fiber connection to all homes in the areas it covers, according to a report by online news portal index.hu.

Fiber optic internet allowing very high-speed connections is already available to 1.1 million households covered by the Digi infrastructure, but only 110,000 customers have subscribed to this 1000 Mpbs service. Most have slower, 100 or 500 Mbps subscriptions or no internet subscription at all, reported index.hu.

Romanian-founded, Netherlands-based Digi started offering fiber optic internet connections in 2014, but in most cases connections were taken only to larger buildings. The company now plans to take the connection to every home in its area, free of charge.

Once the necessary work is completed, internet speed will be 1000 Mbps in 700,000 households and will be offered for the price of the currently smallest package of 100 Mbps, Digi told index.hu. The company also said it is expanding its call center to handle customer calls more efficiently.