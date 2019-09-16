DIGI slams media authority decision to exclude it from 5G auction

Bence Gaál

Telecommunications business group DIGI slammed the decision of the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) to exclude DIGI from the 5G frequency auction, saying it will challenge the decision with all possible legal tools.

DIGI Group says that NMHHʼs decision is unfair and baseless, vowing to continue its plans for the Hungarian market.

The decision was made last week, with parent company DIGI Communications N.V. taking part in the original tender on behalf of the group.

DIGI says that the authorityʼs decision is not in line with the requirements put forth in the tender, claiming that its justification is not rooted in concrete facts and extensive analyses. Furthermore, the company says that the decision is based on assumptions and hypothetical events.

The group says that the decision is the latest in a line of decisions regarding frequency auctions by NMHH that affect it negatively.