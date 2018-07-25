Digi follows growth path

BBJ

Following the acquisition of Invitel Távközlési Zrt., teleco Digi group has become market leader in the television broadcast segment and second largest provider of internet and voice services. The company says it plans further network expansion.

Digi announced one year ago its intention to buy Invitel. The transaction has now been completed and approved by the competition authority.

Digi now has a market share of 30.4% in the television segment, 24.8% in internet and 22.7% in landline telephone services, with a total of 1.2 million subscribers, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal says.

Digi is planning to further expand its network and targets capital expenditures of HUF 12 billion-15 billion this year, the company told national news agency MTI. Last year, the company had after-tax profit of HUF 2.2 bln on revenue of HUF 46.2 bln, public records show.

Digi is owned by Digi Communications, registered in the Netherlands and listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Digi Communications is also a big player on the Romanian infocommunications market through its unit RCS & RDS.