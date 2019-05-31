Digi expands countryside mobile coverage

Bence Gaál

Telecommunications company Digi has expanded the availability of its freshly launched mobile telecommunications service in the countryside, the company told the Budapest Business Journal via a press release.

Coverage as of May 30, 2019.

Digi says that since May 29, its mobile services are also available in Kaposvár, Oroszlány, Ajka, Zalaegerszeg, and Kiskunlacháza. The company says that it extended coverage due to client requests.

Digi says it plans to keep extending its mobile network coverage in multiple phases, with a focus on those settlements most important to its clients. Those interested can track the progress of the coverage expansion on the companyʼs official website; the color blue represents areas where the service is already working.