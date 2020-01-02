Digi, AMC seal last minute deal

Bence Gaál

Digi and AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) announced a last-minute agreement involving the distribution of nine television channels in Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Under the agreement, Digi offers nine AMC channels starting January 1, including Sport1, Sport2, AMC, Filmcafé, Spectrum, TV Paprika, Minimax, and CBS Reality, as well as childrenʼs preschool television channel JimJam, which is available in households served by Digi for the first time.

"We are glad to be able to reassure the viewers of Sport1, Sport2, AMC, Filmcafé, Spektrum, TV Paprika, Minimax, and JimJam, that they will be able to follow their favorite shows as a part of Digiʼs offer," says Levente B. Málnay, executive vice president, AMCNI CNE. "We have a long history of cooperation with Digi and this agreement will secure our business relationship for years to come."

Dragoș Spătaru, managing director of Digi Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft., says "Our plans have always been to provide our customers with the most advanced technologies at the most attractive prices and to offer a rich selection of television channels, where everyone can find the content of their choice."

"Long-term partnerships, such as our renewed agreement with AMC, enable us to maintain this philosophy in the future and to move forward with this strategy in our key markets. Continuing our partnership with AMC, offering rich television content will benefit our Hungarian customers, for whom Digi will continue to provide one of the best pay-television services of the local market," he adds.

The press release says that as a result of the extensive negotiations with Digi, AMCNI CNE has extended its channel distribution agreement in Romania as well, meaning that from January 1, 2020, Minimax, TV Paprika, and Filmcafé will remain available there. As a new item and also from January 1, 2020, channels AMC and JimJam are available through Romanian RCS / DIGI cable and satellite systems from January 1.