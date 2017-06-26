Diehl invests HUF 3.7 bln in capacity expansion

MTI – Econews

Germanyʼs Diehl Aerosystems is investing HUF 3.7 billion in increasing the production capacity of Diehl Aircabin Hungary, based in Nyírbátor in the northeast of the country, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Friday, as reported by state news agency MTI.

The Hungarian government is supporting the project with a HUF 1.38 bln grant, the minister added.

The avionics parts manufacturer will construct new buildings and purchase machinery with the investment, creating 230 jobs.

Diehl Aerosystems CEO Rainer von Borstel said the company currently has more than 500 employees at the plant in Nyírbátor.

According to public records, Diehl Aircabin Hungary posted EUR 22.4 million sales revenues last year, following EUR 16.2 mln in 2015. The company booked EUR 670,700 profit last year.