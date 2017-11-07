DHL Express inaugurates new center in Budapest

BBJ

International express mail service provider DHL Express has opened a new center in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The company joins two other DHL business units, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Freight, at the Budapest Airport Business Park.

John Pearson, DHL Express Europe CEO



The new DHL Express center has been set up on an area of 13,000 square meters, through an HUF 8 billion investment. The total space is split into a 6,000 sqm warehouse, 2,400 sqm offices and 4,500 sqm work space. The fully automatic sorting system is able to process 6,000 parcels per hour and deliver them to aircraft forwarding them to Leipzig, the European center of DHL.

The new sorting system and higher parcel processing capacity allows DHL Express to start deliveries earlier and expand its premium services and areas of delivery, according to the press release, which adds that the new center at Budapest Airport Business Park will create 200 new jobs.