Devices on market unaffected by sanctions, says Huawei

BBJ

Chinese-owned Huawei Technologies Hungary has responded to doubts related to recent sanctions imposed on the firm by American tech giant Google in the wake of the U.S. governmentʼs blacklisting, saying that its devices currently on the market are unaffected.

"The newest Google and Android updates will be accessible both now and in the future on all currently available Huawei Technologies smart devices bought by users, and currently available in commercial circulation," reads a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Hungarian branch of the Chinese tech company says that the processing of frequently asked questions is already in progress at the companyʼs headquarters, with updates on the situation expected in the near future.

As reported by Reuters on Sunday, Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open-source licensing. Holders of current Huawei smartphones with Google apps, however, will continue to be able to use and download app updates provided by Google, a Google spokesperson confirmed to the agency.

Reuters noted that the suspension could hobble Huawei’s smartphone business outside China as the tech giant will immediately lose access to updates to Google’s Android operating system. Future versions of Huawei smartphones that run on Android will also lose access to popular services, including the Google Play Store, Gmail and YouTube apps, it added.