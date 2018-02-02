Design Terminal to start new partnerships

BBJ

Design Terminal announced new corporate cooperation programs at "Demo Day", the closing event of the organization’s mentoring program. Design Terminal says its goal is to create talent management programs for its partners that build bridges between the corporations and startups.

In 2017, Design Terminal launched its first corporate cooperation with MOL Group, one of the biggest businesses in the CEE region. Applications to MOL’s startup program were closed recently, with innovative businesses from 22 countries interested in the opportunity, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Gergely Böszörményi-Nagy, CEO of Design Terminal, has announced that four new significant corporations have also joined the organization as a partner. From 2018, EON, BlackRock, Knorr-Bremse and Union Insurance will work with Design Terminal. These corporations will now search for those startups that are in line with their strategies through their own talent management programs.