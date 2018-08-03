Design Terminal to bring British royal startup contest to Hungary

Robin Marshall

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has commissioned Design Terminal with organizing the Pitch@Palace startup competition in Hungary this September, a first for Central Europe, according to a statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Castle Garden Bazaar, or Várkert Bazár. For the first time, the British royal familyʼs startup competition, Pitch@Palace, will be coming to Central Europe in Budapest this fall.

Prince Andrew founded the Pitch@Palace startup competition in 2014. “International investors, mentors and numerous figures from the business world take part in the global network, which can now represent – in Hungary – a potential springboard for young Hungarian entrepreneurs,” Design Terminal says.

The Hungarian final of the competition will be the first in Central Europe, and will be organized with the assistance of economic research institute Századvég and Big Four consultancy KPMG. The 12 best teams will have the opportunity of introducing themselves to the general public and the Duke of York, who will be visiting Hungary for the event.

“The prize for best team not only represents the chance of winning international recognition but it is also the experience of a lifetime since; as part of the global final, the enterprise can showcase itself to members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace,” Design Terminal promises.

Applications to enter the competition can be submitted at the Pitch@Palace official website until August 19.