Design Terminal starts spring Mentoring Program

BBJ

The most innovative social impact startups have been chosen for the spring semester of Design Terminal’s Mentoring Program. A record number of 125 businesses applied from all over the world to the international program run by the non-profit, government-backed incubator.

Since 2017, Design Terminal has been looking for early-stage businesses where the idea has a strong social impact and is aimed at solving a social challenge, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. In Design Terminal’s three-month, intensive business development program, startups can develop their business models, organizational and legal background, and marketing communications.

Design Terminal received a record number of applications for the spring semester of its Mentoring Program. After a strict selection process, only the best six out of 125 startups reached the three-month business development phase. The applications came from 25 countries including Taiwan, Germany, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

The development program is free of charge for all teams. Besides the invaluable help of local and international mentors, Design Terminal has corporate partners such as E.ON, MOL, Knorr-Bremse and BlackRock Budapest that are open to cooperation.

The teams participating in the Design Terminal 2018 spring Mentoring Program are:

1. GloveEye (Hungary)

GloveEye is a tiny, portable and affordable device, helping the blind and partially sighted by converting printed text to Braille. The product is similar to a glove, with a special Braille cell inserted in it. The users only have to slide their index finger over the text and the device translates it in real time.

2. LearnIT (Latvia)

LearnIt provides curricula for teachers to help them organize coding clubs, workshops and daycare camps for children aged 9-16. Their target group is not only parents, but also private and state schools.

3. FabriXense (Israel)

FabriXense is a startup introducing a novel approach for intelligent wearables used in healthcare. Its smart clothes can measure biomedical parameters (heartbeat rhythm, breathing, oximetry and blood pressure) without getting in contact with the skin. The company’s aim is to help in monitoring pregnancy and the fetus from the ovulation period, through and on after birth.

4. StudyX (GB)

StudyX is a training service backing up companies so that their users can reach online and offline courses on their own devices, turning them into personalized micro courses. In this way they can nurture commitment to courses among employees.

5. Nold Technologies (Hungary)

Nold Technologies is a software and hardware developing startup specializing in smart homes. Its first product, Nold Open, is a Bluetooth-based device controller, working with its own interface. The problem it solves is to reduce the number of remotes controlled by one person and the associated inconvenience, such as batteries running out easily.

6. CollMot Robotics (Hungary)

CollMot is a startup providing aerial drone services. Up until now, it has mainly worked in the entertainment industry with intelligent drones (e.g. providing drone light shows and drone-launched fireworks). The company aims to explore the potential of drones in the fields of agriculture, the environment, industrial measurements, or any other useful public service.