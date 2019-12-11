Design Terminal launches X-Europe program

Bence Gaál

With world-renowned Dutch The Next Web and with three other leading organizations of the European startup life, Design Terminal is launching a two-year program to connect the innovation ecosystems of Western and Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the Baltic region in the framework of the Horizon 2020 EU program.

The program is aimed at helping deep tech entrepreneurs of the Visegrad region, whose innovations based on scientific research to make valuable business connections in Western European markets.

In addition to enterprise development training, Design Terminal says that it is an explicit goal to foster business cooperation between startups, SMEs and large companies. In addition to strengthening the regionʼs international competitiveness, the program can significantly strengthen the role of Budapest as the regionʼs innovation center.

"X-Europe aims to create European-level innovation value chains so that innovative solutions emerging in our region can be integrated into the value chain of large, global companies in Western Europe," Gergely Böszörményi-Nagy, CEO of Design Terminal says. "Not least for the benefit of entrepreneurs and economies in Central Europe."

X-Europe starts next January and running for 26 months, with events in Budapest, Hungary; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Riga, Latvia. Organizers expect to mobilize around 1,500 startups, of which 150 will get the chance to participate actively in the program.

The participating startups will also receive help in increasing their media presence, making connections with investors, and additionally, three teams could join the Design Terminal Mentoring Program each semester.