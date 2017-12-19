Design Terminál issues call for mentor program

BBJ

Design Terminál, a non-profit, government-backed mentoring agency with a stated mission to build bridges between startups and industries, opened the application process for its spring mentoring program on Monday, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The scheme is looking for the best startups with a social impact focus to undergo a three-month intensive business development program. The teams will have the opportunity to work together with corporations such as oil and gas company MOL and BlackRock Hungary, says the press release.



Design Terminál, which describes itself as an incubation ecosystem, has been running the mentoring program since 2014. This year, one-third of the applications came from abroad, including Chile, India, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

During the three-month mentoring process, teams can perfect their business models and marketing communications, while also working on organizational and legal backgrounds. One of the strengths of the program, according to the press release, is its mentor pool, consisting of local and international professionals including Gergely Hodicska from IMB Budapest Lab, media expert Zoltán Várdy and Zsófia Pulay, an innovation guru at Deutsche Bank.

The program specializes in startups that aim to contribute to solving a social problem through their business ideas. Former mentored startups include Route4U, which aids wheelchair-bound commuters, Platio, which is developing a solar pavement energy-generating system, and Gyermek SOS, which seeks to ease emergency healthcare.

According to its website, Design Terminál is a non-profit organization financed by state grants and company partnerships. The organization performs activities related to the field of business and cultural talent management, entrepreneurial ecosystem development and international benchmark adoption. It says its services are competition-based and free of charge, with a strong focus on inclusivity and social cohesion.

Startups have until February 4 to make their applications. More information is available at designterminal.org.

