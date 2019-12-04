Design Terminal charity auction raises HUF 6 mln

BBJ

Design Terminal managed to raise HUF 6 million for charity at its Talent for Good auction event, where guests made their bids at services and products offered by startups, innovators, and sports organizations among others, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

Design Terminal says that it will offer the donations to the Hungarian Interchurch Aid.

The participants of the event could bid at items such as a jersey signed by members of the menʼs national football team, offered by the Hungarian Football Federation; a lamp-making teambuilding workshop, offered by Hello Wood; as well as a three-day motor home ride, thanks to Vanlifehungary.

Some winning bidders will be able to take part in unique experiences, such as a plane ride featuring pilot legend Péter Besenyei, offered by Red Bull Hungária Kft; a BMW i3 test drive, courtesy of BMW Group Hungary; a unique picnic experience on Normafa, offered by Normafa Delikát; and an urban treasure hunt with Urbango.

Several alumni of Design Terminalʼs startup mentoring programs, including ViddL, Photon, and Happy at Work offered their services for auction at the event.