Design Terminal begins fall startup mentoring program

Bence Gaál

Hungarian incubator Design Terminal has officially started its fall mentoring program, with nine new startups - seven from Hungary, one from Barbados, and one from Austria - participating in a three-month intensive enterprise development program.

The fall mentoring program is now in progress

Applications arrived from 21 countries around the globe, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Most of the foreign candidates applied from Central Europe, but there were also interested startups from Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, India, and some African countries.

Founders of the startup from Barbados have moved to Budapest for the next three months specifically for the mentoring program, Design Terminal says.

Design Terminal has been working mostly with startup companies since 2017, offering innovative solutions to social challenges. During the program, startups are assisted in their business model, product, and service development.

After the selection process, startups which did not get into this semester’s program also received technical feedback. The organizers argue that one of the biggest strengths of the program comes from the mentoring community, consisting of national and international experts, whose contribution with one-on-one mentoring will receive a greater emphasis this semester.

The nine selected startups will participate in workshops and community building programs. The groups have access to Design Terminal’s co-working space, receive scholarships, and can build relations with national and international investors, as well as with the corporate partners of Design Terminal.

Startup-founding female entrepreneurs, mothers-to-be and mothers of small children receive extra scholarships.

Wide-ranging concepts



The startup teams come with a wide range of ideas, ranging from combating bike theft to effective waste management.

One of the teams, Banding, is a matchmaking platform for bands and DJs. Performers from all over the world can use Banding to organize exchange gigs safely and efficiently. They can share and build their audience with freemium services, as well as trade their gigs or sell tickets directly to fans.

BLOCK is another startup from Hungary on a mission to eradicate bike theft and popularize cycling; BLOCK’s bicycle locks aim at making parking comfortable and safe for urban cyclists.

Compocity, also from Hungary, is developing an urban organic waste management system integrating a smart bin and an application. The system facilitates urban composting, while it also informs and educates citizens to be more conscious about the circular economy.

Local startup Cytocast looks to revolutionize drug development by linking computer models to artificial intelligence, simulating the individual’s complete biological processes. The solution aims to predict the effect of different drugs on cells and how they can modify cells’ health.

The Hungarian team of Day-to-day-Kids is developing a mobile app designed to help parents of pre-schoolers support their children’s development via joint developmental activities on a daily basis.

Lokcheck is a software-based activity monitor and automated reporting tool for construction companies. The solution looks to significantly reduce companies’ administrative burdens and improve communication efficiency between each project’s employees.

Hungarian startup Useeme is developing a LED indicator light bracelet that makes cyclists more visible, boosts confidence, and lets them ride safe in traffic.

Global Tutoring Hub is a Barbados-based startup with PODIUM solutions, which is an integrated adaptive learning platform that delivers personalized course content and a user experience to match the user’s specific learning styles.

Skain, from Austria, is working on an innovative sensor, Trackbar, aiming at revolutionizing workouts. Based on recorded crucial motion parameters, coaches may create individualized, effective workout plans quickly and easily.