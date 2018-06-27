Denmarkʼs Foss to build biotech R&D base in Pécs

BBJ

Danish biotechnology firm Foss laid the cornerstone of a HUF 2 billion R&D center in Pécs (SW Hungary) on Tuesday. The investment is supported with a HUF 773 million government grant, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, with Minister Szijjártó (third from right) and Foss CEO Kim Vejlby Hansen (second from right) (photo MTI/kormany.hu).

The investment will initially create 88 jobs, requiring “the most sophisticated technological skills,” Szijjártó was quoted as saying by official government website kormany.hu. The center is expected to be complete by the end of 2019, employing 120 by the end of 2020.

“The government’s measures aimed at ensuring that large international corporations bring their high added-value investments that are based on research and development and targeted at innovation to Hungary have been successful,” Szijjártó said. “We have moved forward from the Made in Hungary period to the Invented in Hungary period, in which it is not only important that certain products are manufactured in Hungary, but also that they are developed and first applied here,” he added.

The cooperation between Foss and the University of Pécs will guarantee the Danish company a suitable supply of highly-trained employees, the minister noted.

Niels Degn, Senior Vice President for Research and Development at Foss, noted the partnership with the Hungarian government and the University of Pécs, adding that Foss has long-term plans in Hungary.

Foss was founded in Denmark in 1956, and in addition to its home base carries out development and production activities in China and Hungary. Foss is to carry out the new investment through Soft Flow Hungary, a local biotechnology company it took over two years ago.

Szijjártó noted that bilateral trade between Hungary and Denmark grew 15% to EUR 1.5 bln in 2017. There are 180 Danish companies operating in Hungary, employing more than 12,000 people, he added.