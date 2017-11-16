Demján buyout makes Gránit Pólus wholly Hungarian

MTI – Econews

Property developer Sándor Demján has bought Canadian businessman Peter Munkʼs stake in real estate developer and manager Gránit Pólus Group, turning it into a solely Hungarian-owned company, Gránit Pólus said on Wednesday.

Sándor Demján

Sándor Demján and his direct partners become majority owners. Sándor Csányi, the food industry magnate and president-CEO of OTP Bank, is a minority owner, according to national news agency MTI. Gránit Pólus did not disclose the amount paid in the buyout.

Gránit Pólus manages more than 1 million square meters of office space in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties have 110 million visitors annually and the companyʼs assets are worth over EUR 1 billion, MTI noted.

Gránit Pólus signed a credit agreement for EUR 335 million on Tuesday with a syndicate of Erste Group Bank AG, Erste Bank Hungary, UniCredit Bank Hungary, UniCredit SpA and K&H Bank in order to refinance existing loans and provide a capex credit line for the WestEnd City Center, a major Budapest mall.