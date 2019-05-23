Demium Startups to open Budapest office in June

Bence Gaál

Spanish startup incubator Demium Startups will open an office in Budapest this June, offering new opportunities to talented Hungarian entrepreneurs, aiming to build up startups from their foundation by focusing on both individuals and teams.

One of Demiumʼs earlier events

Demium will open several other new offices this year, reveals a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Registration for the companyʼs first Hungarian incubation program is already open, with the first contest taking place at the #AllStartup event.

The incubator company aims at building up startups from their foundation, focusing on both individuals and teams. Apart from tutoring in tech, business development, planning, and communications, Demium also offers assistance though mentors, international expert connections, and capital raising opportunities.

The press release says that with Demiumʼs resources, the startups could immediately enter the international market. In the realized ventures, the company assumes the role of investor with a 15% ownership share.

“Budapest is especially important for Demium, as the domestic ecosystem offers a huge potential: numerous committed talents and entrepreneurial spirit,” says Dénes Csiszár, head of Demium Startups Hungary. “We want to support them in bringing the best out of themselves in the fields of technology, business, and marketing. Instead of looking at the idea, our method focuses on the individual and the team, which may be the key to sustainable success.”

The first pre-selection process of Demium will start at the #AllStartup event in Budapest, running between June 14 and 16. The company says that it is awaiting talented, committed tech experts, people with marketing and business development ambitions, and potential business leaders instead of teams and ideas.

The selection process will occur in two steps. After the submission of applications (accessible here), there will be workshops for around 60 people between June 6 and 12, when Demium will measure the commitment, group dynamics, and talent level of applicants.

Later, about 30 applicants will progress to Demiumʼs pre-selection event organized within the framework of #AllStartup at the Millenáris Startup Campus. There, participants can get to know potential co-founders, and work on their ideas with the help of mentors. The best 15 participants will enter Demiumʼs program. The first, half-year incubation program in Hungary will start on June 17, the day after the event.

According to the press release, Demium Startups has a high success rate, with 100% of the companies taking part in their program receiving an initial investment. The three-year survival rate of startups in the incubation program is around 75%. Apart from opening a Budapest office, the company will also open offices this year in Lisbon, Kiev, Minsk, Bucharest, Milan, and Athens.