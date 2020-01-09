Debrecen BMW to recruit locally in spring

BBJ

András Salgó, corporate communications manager for BMW Group Hungary, said that the construction of the factory in Debrecen (225 km east of Budapest) is proceeding according to plan and the firm will be hiring in the city in the spring, according to penzcentrum.hu.

Regarding the near future, Salgó said, “If we are there and the development and investment phase is there, then we can talk about possible expansion. For the time being, we [will] have thousands of people at the BMW factory. The supply chain and the services associated with the BMW factory represent an additional job opportunity not only for Debrecen but also for the region.”

He also noted that the Debrecen unit will be producing specific BMW models, and expecting 150,000 completed cars a year. An assembly line may include internal combustion models, plug-in hybrids or even electric models, penzcentrum.hu adds.