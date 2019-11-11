Debrecen Amusement Park closes best season in 10 years

BBJ

The total number of ride and attraction uses at Debrecen Amusement Park exceeded 186,000 between mid-March and early November 2019, meaning that the park has concluded its most successful season of the past decade, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The park said that it carried out renovation and overhaul projects this year, with a number of rides undergoing full refurbishment. Reacting to visitor feedback and modern standards, new services such as free guest WiFi and online ticket sales were introduced. In addition, pony rides were once again made available for children.

The 182-day season included numerous special events, including "Wristband Weekends" and novelties like "Campus KID" childrenʼs festival and historical guided tours on the European Heritage Days.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of its establishment next year, the Debrecen Amusement Park says that it will be featuring new rides and attractions as well as additional special events and activities.