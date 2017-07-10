Debrecen Airport to welcome 10th Campus Festival visitors

BBJ

Debrecen Airport is preparing for its busiest week of the year - less than ten days ahead of the 10th Campus Festival on July 19-23 - and is set to welcome international visitors from all around the world, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

(Photo: debrecenairport.hu)

As demand is expected to be very high, operators of the airport advise visitors to book their festival and airline tickets early. The festival, which travels to Debrecen this year, opens to the public on Wednesday (July 19), with Wizz Air and Lufthansa offering a total of 24 flights that particular week for festival-goers, the airport adds.

When festival visitors arrive at Debrecen Airport, they will be met by scheduled bus services to the city center of Debrecen, but can also take taxis or hire cars from international car rental partners, the press release notes.

The Campus Festival attracts more international visitors than any other major cultural event in eastern Hungary, thus being a big contributor to festival tourism in the region, according to Debrecen Airport.

“Now preparing for its tenth year, the Campus Festival in Debrecen is a hugely important and successful cultural and tourism event in Hungary,” according to László Tamás, Aviation Development Director at Debrecen Airport. “The tremendous work that has been completed in Debrecen over the decades has borne great fruit with a terrific festival that now has a multiple award-winning title that makes Debrecen a great place to be in July. Debrecen Airport is very pleased to facilitate visitors coming to Hungary for the festival from the U.K., France, Benelux [countries], Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Israel and elsewhere,” he added.

Wizz Air offers flights from London Luton, Paris, Milano-Bergamo, Eindhoven, Malmö and Tel Aviv to Debrecen Airport (located 5 km from Debrecen center). Lufthansa CityLine connects Debrecen with Munich Airport three times per week and has connectivity from almost 100 destinations worldwide.

This yearʼs festival is headlined by U.K. electronic band The Prodigy, with Lukas Graham, Alle Farben, Bingo Players, 2 Unlimited and a host of Hungarian bands on the lineup.