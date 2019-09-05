Daubner sees 4.2% rise in after-tax profit

BBJ

The well-known Hungarian confectionery Daubner Cukrászda said its net sales in 2018 amounted to HUF 1.7 billion, some 8% less compared to the previous year, economic news site napi.hu reported.

Photo illustration: pexels.com

Despite weakening sales figures, Daubner saw rising profit last year.

After-tax profit in 2018 was near HUF 400 million, a 4.2% annual increase. The firm operates effectively in terms of net income, as profits represented nearly 24% of revenues in 2018.

The confectionery managed to generate a 10% salary increase for staff as well. Having 71 employees on its payroll last year, the average gross monthly salary reached HUF 360,000, some HUF 40,000 higher than the previous year, napi.hu reported.