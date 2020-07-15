Danubius Hotels to reopen 2 more Budapest hotels

Bence Gaál

Hotel chain Danubius Hotels will reopen Danubius Hotel Erzsébet on July 17 and Danubius Hotel Gellért on August 7, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Danubius Hotel Gellért (pictured) will reopen on August 7.

The chain is planning to reopen Hilton Budapest, Radisson Blu Béke Hotel, and Danubius Hotel Astoria in September.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier, on June 15, Danubius Hotel Helia became the first of the chainʼs hotels to reopen.

The reopened hotels will operate according to the chainʼs "Stay Safe" protocol, in order to protect the health of guests and employees.

“The situation that has developed since the outbreak requires a high degree of flexibility and continuous readjustments from us," says Balázs Kovács, Danubius Hotels CEO. "We have hotels that we can open earlier than our original plans, as our decisions are based on demand and changing consumer needs since the epidemic."

"Due to its downtown location and its favorable prices as a 3-star hotel, the Erzsébet Hotel can be an attractive destination for guests coming from abroad via public transport and domestic tourists visiting Budapest for a few days alike. Danubius Hotel Gellért will reopen on August 7. The hotel with a long history is constantly receiving bookings and there is a demand for it in connection with the wedding season, so we are confident that the hotel will be able to host many events again," he notes.