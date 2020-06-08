Danubius Hotels to reopen 1st Budapest hotel mid-June

Bence Gaál

Hotel chain Danubius Hotels will reopen Danubius Hotel Helia in Budapest on June 15, which will become chainʼs first hotel in the capital to return to operation, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The decision is a response to a slow, gradually increasing demand on the Budapest market.

Danubius Hotel Helia will become the chainʼs fifth establishment to reopen. Four of the chainʼs hotels in the countryside were reopened on May 29.

In order to protect the health of guests and employees alike, the chain has introduced a new protocol called "Stay Safe", ramping up disinfection services in hotel rooms, catering areas, and common areas. Furthermore, the chain has appointed a health security expert in each of its hotels, and introduced new serving policies at the buffet tables in its restaurants in order to minimize physical contact.

"It is a great pleasure for us to finally be able to reopen our gates for guests in Budapest after opening our countryside hotels," said Balázs Kovács, Danubius Hotels CEO. "In recent weeks, demand has moved in a positive direction, which makes it possible for us to open our first hotel in the capital as well."

The CEO added that the reason behind the increase in demand is a result of neighboring hotels opening their borders and the slow resurgence of the corporate segment. He noted that he hopes that an increase in bookings will lead to further reopenings, but the chain aims at a gradual process, as recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is a lengthy process.