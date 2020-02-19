Dana Hungary wins Top Employer 2020 award

Bence Gaál

Dana Hungary received the Top Employer Hungary 2020 award, recognizing the firmʼs positive impact on its employees and society as a whole, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Top Employers Institute started looking for the most committed employers all around the globe more than 28 years ago. IN order to receive a Top Employer award, companies need to go through a multiple month evaluation process, where they need to prove their successful operation. The HR Best Practices Survey looks at more than 600 people practices and is based on 10 topics that cover key HR themes including career planning and company culture.

This year, the award was presented in Amsterdam at an international conference. Dana Hungary was represented by country HR manager Mihály Nagy, as well as HR SSC Team Leader and HR business partner Mária Gerőová at the ceremony.

Dana Hungary country lead and general manager Charles Wassen says, "This prestigious international recognition is a great honor for us, especially since we are celebrating the 15th anniversary of our company in Hungary this year. This recognition is a very important feedback to us that we are on the right track with our work and development processes that we have started more than 15 years ago."

"While this is an employer award, it is, for me, another recognition of the commitment of our colleagues. Over the past three years, we have made very significant investments and introduced innovative technologies, which has doubled our workforce and made us one of the top 150 companies in Hungary last year. These achievements are the result of the cooperative work of our highly qualified, internationally recognized and committed colleagues. I am confident that with this enthusiasm and professional knowledge we will achieve many similar successes in the future," he adds.