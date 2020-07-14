Daimler plans routine one-week shutdown at Hungary plant

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Daimler plans to shut down its plant in Kecskemét (about 82 km southeast of the capital) for one week in August for routine maintenance and to allow workers to use their vacation days, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The plant will be shut down between August 17 and 23, a period coinciding with a four-day weekend to mark the August 20 national holiday.

Production at the plant came to a halt between March 20 and April 28 because of a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Daimler employs some 4,400 people at the Mercedes-Benz base in Kecskemét. The plant turned out 190,000 cars last year, launching the production of three new models.