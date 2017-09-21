Your cart

Daimler lays cornerstone of HUF 3 bln training center

 MTI – Econews
 Thursday, September 21, 2017, 15:33

German car maker Daimler Thursday laid the cornerstone of a more than HUF 3 billion training center at its base in Kecskemét, central Hungary, state news agency MTI reported. Hungaryʼs government is supporting the investment with a HUF 622 million grant.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said the new Mercedes-Benz Academy, as well as Daimlerʼs plan to build another plant at the base next year, demonstrates the companyʼs long-term commitment to Kecskemét and Hungary.

Christian Wolff, managing director of Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary, said the expansion of Daimlerʼs existing plant in Kecskemét and the construction of the second plant necessitated the opening of the training center. This year, 175 trade school students and 40 college students started training with the company, he added.

From September next year, some 250 students, mostly from trade schools, will start their training at the Mercedes-Benz Academy, said Mercedes-Benz Compact Cars HR Director Ulrich Jäger.

Daimler will start production at its second plant in Kecskemét next year.

 

 

