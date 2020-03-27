Daimler extends shutdown in Hungary until April 21

MTI – Econews

German vehicle maker Daimler has extended a shutdown at its car plant in Hungary until April 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic, its local unit said on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.

Daimler shut the plant in Kecskemét (85 km southeast of Budapest) down on March 20, initially for a period of two weeks.

Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary said it continues to aim to be able to ensure its employeesʼ workplaces and remuneration in the long term. The unit added that it is working with unions to reach a reassuring solution.

Daimler employs 4,700 people at the Mercedes-Benz base in Kecskemét, according to the companyʼs website.

The base turned out 190,000 cars last year, launching the production of three new models.

The local units of German carmaker Audi and Japanese peer Suzuki earlier have also shut down production because of the pandemic.