Daikin opens showroom in Promenade Gardens

Bence Gaál

Daikin Hungary opened a new showroom on a 309 sqm ground floor retail area in Tower "B" of Promenade Gardens office building on Váci út, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Promenade Gardens

The property, which was developed and leased by Hungarian property developer Horizon Development, is owned by Erste Open-Ended Real Estate Investment Fund.

The multiple award-winning, sustainable office building is not only home to the air conditioning companyʼs new showroom, but it also features built-in Daikin HVAC equipment. Promenade Gardens’ radiant surface heating and cooling are guaranteed by energy-efficient Daikin heat pump chillers and VRV heat pump systems.

"We found the perfect development partner in Horizon Development and the ultimate showroom location in Promenade Gardens," says Balázs Zuggó, managing director of Daikin Hungary. "Our systems not only contribute to the ideal thermal comfort within the building, but also play an important part in the property’s exceptional overall technical and sustainability levels. It was our preferred location and a logical step for us to set up our world-class display area here where our customers can check-out our cooling & heating solutions in an attractive and authentic setting."

"The closest similar showroom is within our flagship store at Shopping City Süd, Austria. The original early April opening was postponed due to the global pandemic to May 20, and our daily operations have also been complemented by new hygienic standards to provide the safest and most secure environment to our customers," he adds.

Máté Bihari, leasing manager of Horizon Development says, "Our development company saw the added value in a professional collaboration with Daikin Hungary that already started in the early stages of planning the complex mechanical engineering systems of Promenade Gardens. The fact that we can also welcome Daikin as a retail tenant within the building makes this relationship complete."

ERSTE Asset Management’s president of the board, Balázs Pázmány notes, "Our 100% leased premium asset, Promenade Gardens is a true jewel in the ERSTE office portfolio. It is with great pleasure that I welcome Daikin Hungary in our building and wish them continued corporate success in their newly opened showroom."