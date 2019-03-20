Dachser launches direct shipping route to Strasbourg

Bence Gaál

Since February this year, Liegl & Dachser customers in Hungary have been able to use a new direct international shipping route, running between Pilisvörösvár (NW of Budapest) and Strasbourg in France, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Thanks to the new direct link, the delivery time of goods has been significantly decreased, as customers in France can now count on their order arriving in 48-72 hours, says the company.

The daily route linking Hungary to the Dachser Center in Strasbourg is the latest element of the firmʼs network: Pilisvörösvár currently has 11 lines to Germany, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Austria. On international networks, including the new Strasbourg route, the transportation of goods is carried out at night.

The companyʼs "entargo" service range (targospeed, targoflex, and targofix) is fully accessible for the Strasbourg route as well, enabling online tracking and monitoring of deliveries.

In France, logistics services are provided at 57 Dachser sites, including the center in Strasbourg. In addition,the company has storage space for more than 242,000 pallets in the entire country.