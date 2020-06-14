Csányi at top of ʼ100 Richestʼ Hungarians list

MTI – Econews

Sándor Csányi, the food and farm industry magnate who also heads Hungaryʼs biggest commercial lender, OTP Bank, remained at the top of the latest "100 Richest" Hungarians list, state news wire MTI reports, citing an article by news portal Index.

The list was drawn up on the basis of 2019 results but took into account the first effects of the coronavirus pandemic between March and May this year.

Csányi’s assets dropped HUF 50 billion to HUF 310 bln, the compilers of the ranking estimated, but he still preserved his long-held position as Hungaryʼs richest man.

György Gattyán replaced Lőrinc Mészáros in second place with assets of HUF 280 bln. Gattyán diversified his investments in Docler Holding after making a fortune in online adult entertainment.

Mészáros slipped to third place after his assets dropped to an estimated HUF 270 bln. Mészáros, earlier the mayor of Felcsút, Prime Minister Orbán’s hometown, controls holding company Opus Global, listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange. His assets have ballooned in recent years.