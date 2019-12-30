Croatian court sentences Hernádi on graft charges

MTI – Econews

The Zagreb County Court on Monday sentenced Zsolt Hernádi, the chairman-CEO of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL, to two years in prison for graft, Hungarian news agency MTI says, citing a Croatian public television report.

Zsolt Hernádi

The ruling may be appealed.

Hernádi was charged in absentia with bribing former Croatian prime minister Ivo Sanader a decade earlier to give MOL management rights in Croatian peer INA.

Hernádi was earlier acquitted of the charge by the Hungarian judiciary.

The Zagreb County Court on Monday sentenced Sanader to six years in prison.

MOL holds just under half of INAʼs shares but exercises management rights in the company. MOL has long been at odds with the Croatian government, the other big stakeholder in INA, over investments at the company. The Croatian government has said it is interested in buying out MOL from INA.