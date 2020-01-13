Cott Corporation acquires ClearWater

Bence Gaál

Cott Corporation announced that Cott and Eden Springs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott, have acquired all shares of Hungarian company ClearWater Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Kft.

(Image: Clearwater.hu)

Clearwater is known mostly for supplying bottled water and water dispensers. The company also supplies coffee and coffee machines.

Cott specializes in home and office bottled water delivery services in North America and Europe, as well as custom coffee roasting for the U.S. food service industry.

According to a recently published press release, Eden Springs will enter the Hungarian market and add about 14,000 machines on location. The company says that the transaction also includes intellectual property for a carbonation technology patent, which Eden Springs plans to introduce to other markets.



"ClearWater is the market leader in providing water across Hungary, with significant density in Budapest, and shares our commitment to excellence," says Antonio Alarcon, president of Eden Springs Continental Europe. "We are excited to expand our presence to Hungary and look forward to welcoming ClearWater’s customers and associates to the Eden Springs family."

ClearWater owner Scott Nicol says, "Eden Springs has a strong reputation of quality and commitment to service. Moving forward into 2020, in addition to our sparkling water and technology, our customers will now benefit from even more water and coffee solutions for their hydration needs."