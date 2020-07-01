Corvinus becomes 1st AMBA accredited business school in Hungary

Bence Gaál

The Corvinus University of Budapest has received accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), one of the world’s leading authorities on postgraduate business education, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Fewer than 300 business schools in the world hold this accreditation, the first in Hungary being Corvinus.

Currently, the university offers two executive MBAs and one full time MBA. The members of AMBA’s accreditation panel have visited the university and commended the practical relevance of teaching in the various programs. They also complimented the university on its strong and unique corporate and public connections.

Students speaking to the panel praised the quality of organisational support they received during their MBA learning experience. Alumni also were seen to value the strong branding and positioning of Corvinus in the national and regional market of the university sector.

"Receiving the AMBA accreditation is a very important milestone in the life of Corvinus University of Budapest," dean of Postgraduate and Executive Programs of the Corvinus University of Budapest Péter Fehér said. "Becoming part of a group of only less than 300 business schools in the world, demonstrates our commitment for internationally recognised and quality executive programs. We are devoted to continuously develop our programs to prepare our MBA students for the future challenges of the business and economic world."

Corvinus president Anthony Radev added, "One of the priorities of the Corvinus Renewal Program launched in 2019 was to receive AMBA accreditation. We are convinced to have taken an enormous step towards our goal set for 2030 and Corvinus will indeed become the best university of the Central-East European region in the fields of business and social sciences."

Andrew Main Wilson, chief executive of the Association of MBAs and Business Graduates Association (BGA), said, "Corvinus University of Budapest is an excellent University and we are delighted to welcome them to our network of world leading Business Schools. We believe that MBA, DBA and master’s degree programs must maintain the highest quality and remain current amid ever-changing trends and innovation across industry sectors."