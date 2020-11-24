Coronavirus increasing digitalization among the elderly

Nicholas Pongratz

According to a recent, representative study, the coronavirus epidemic has led to an increase in the demand for mobile communications requiring data traffic among people over the age of 60, according to the National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH), writes novekedes.hu.

Photo by Peshkova / Shutterstock.com

According to a statement issued by NMHHʼs Communications Directorate, 2G and 3G phones used by the older age group are no longer suitable for meeting new needs, making it necessary for the purchase of 4G or even 5G devices that utilize more advanced technology and a faster Internet connection.

A survey commissioned by NMHH among 35-59 year olds who have regular contact with their parents shows that 82% of grandmothers and 78% of grandfathers have a mobile phone.

They added that those over 60 years of age belonging to the high-risk group also carried out activities requiring data traffic more and more frequently during the first wave of COVID-19.