Coop store chainʼs revenues up 4% in 2018

MTI – Econews

Revenues of Hungarian supermarket chain Coop rose about 4% to HUF 627 billion last year, the company said on Wednesday following a general meeting. Coop maintained its market position as runner-up, said CEO Géza Tóth.

Coop has stores in almost 1,600 Hungarian settlements, and some 1.5 million shoppers visit its shops every day, noted state news wire MTI.

Chairman László Pekó said Coop is in talks with the government on possible support measures for Coop stores in villages. In communities with populations of under 2,000, the local Coop store is often the only employer other than the local council, he added.

Coop employs more than 30,000 people in its 2,500 shops, said MTI.