Continental inaugurates HUF 9.7 bln test track in Hungary

MTI – Econews

German-owned automotive industry supplier Continental inaugurated a HUF 9.7 billion test track in Veszprém on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said the government supported the investment, which created 130 jobs, with a HUF 1.46 bln grant.

The investment improves the companyʼs international competitiveness and Hungaryʼs position as a focus country as well as strengthening the role of the Veszprém development base in the global operation of Continental, he said.

Tamás Pápai, managing director of Continental Automotive Hungary, said about half of the 2,050 workers at the plant in Veszprém are employed in development and engineering jobs. Now they can test the products made there in a real-life environment, he added.

The test track has five modules on an area of 27 hectares, making it the biggest of its kind in the region.

Continental employs about 8,000 workers in Hungary, at seven factories and three offices. It has invested more than EUR 500 million in the country over the past 10 years.