Construction of BMW’s Debrecen plant to continue

Nicholas Pongratz

BMW has announced that the construction of its EUR 1 billion factory in Debrecen (225 km east of Budapest) will not stop and recruitment will continue, writes Népszava.

It is noteworthy that in recent days Hungarian car manufacturers have announced factory shutdowns, including Audi in Győr (120 km west of Budapest), Suzuki in Esztergom (50 km northwest) and Mercedes at Kecskemét (90 km southeast).

At the same time, it is worth recalling that it was during the 2008-2009 global economic crisis that Mercedes’ investment in Kecskemét was announced, and questions were still raised as to whether the new plant would be built.

BMW has clearly responded by saying that it is planning for the long term and that the plant will in any case be built and will not be affected by any temporary crisis situation, Népszava adds.