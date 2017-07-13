Component Kereskedelmi in HUF 415 mln capacity expansion

remember me
Component Kereskedelmi Kft., which makes industrial process control and automation equipment for MOL, BorsodChem, Richter and Teva, is undertaking a HUF 415 million capacity expansion at its base in Martonvásár, southwest of Budapest, the project manager for consultant Forrás Unió told state news agency MTI.
European Union grant money covered half of the cost of the investment.
Component Kereskedelmi had after-tax profit of HUF 227 million on revenues of HUF 1.9 billion last year. The company employs fewer than 20 people.
