Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Competition Office orders changes at booking site Szallas.hu

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 13:45

Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) on Tuesday said it ordered Hungarian booking site Szallas.hu to make changes after finding it used aggressive business practices in a probe, state news agency MTI reports.

GVH said Szallas.hu exerted "psychological pressure" by posting messages such as "40 people are planning to book here", "38 people are looking at this booking right now" and "Just two rooms left on our site", while users browsed through commercial accommodations.

Szallas.hu cooperated with GVH during the probe, acknowledged it violated rules governing acceptable business practices and discontinued its aggressive sales tactics.

Instead of fining Szallas.hu, GVH said it instructed the company to implement a number of measures, including revamping its web platform and raising user awareness of aggressive sales tactics.

In the spring, GVH fined the Dutch operator of booking site booking.com HUF 2.5 billion for unfair business practices, such as the use of aggressive sales techniques.

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles