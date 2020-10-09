Competition Office launches TikTok probe

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) on Thursday said it launched a probe of the Chinese-owned, U.S.-based operator of video-sharing social networking service TikTok because of a failure to properly inform users, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

GVH said it suspects communications with TikTok users on matters such as the scope of data collection are "not made with professional care, in line with the principles of good faith and fairness".

It said that the most important conditions for using TikTokʼs services are not in Hungarian, even though "commercial communications" targeting local users are.

It added that exposure to advertisements by children and youth who use the service are "not moderated with a sufficient degree of professional diligence".

GVH noted that the launch of the probe does not imply any wrongdoing.