Competition Office fines Vodafone nearly HUF 1.2 bln

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) on Saturday said it fined Vodafone Magyarország almost HUF 1.2 billion for false advertising, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Vodafone boasted that its 4G network was the "biggest in Europe" in advertisements run over a year from September 2015, but couldnʼt back up that claim with evidence, GVH said.

The office noted that Vodafone Magyarország had been cited for unfair market practices on twelve occasions in the past 10 years, which it considered an aggravating factor. However, it took into account voluntary compliance measures the company has taken as a mitigating factor.

Vodafone Magyarország said it would appeal the GVH resolution.